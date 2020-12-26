Victim found dead at house fire

Firefighters found a person described as a deceased “female victim” late Christmas Day during a house fire in Geneseo, Ill.

Crews from the Geneseo Fire Rescue Protection District, Geneseo Ambulance, Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Geneseo police responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday to a fire at 420 E. Pine St., a news release says.

Crews saw smoke coming from the roof of the home. Two officers got into the house, where they found the victim lying on the floor near the rear door and removed her from the residence.

Geneseo Ambulance personnel determined she was deceased. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Smoke damaged two attached residences.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from Geneseo fire and police.

The identity of the victim was not being released pending notification of relatives by the Henry County Coroner’s Office.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Geneseo Police Department, 309-944-5141.