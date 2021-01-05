Victim identified, suspect arrested in Galesburg shooting

Maquesha S. Ramey, 26, was arrested on January 5, 2021, by the Galesburg Police Department and charged with murder for the shooting that killed Rachel Like, 26, on January 4, 2021 (photo courtesy of the Galesburg Police Department).

The Galesburg Police Department have released the identity of the victim and announced a suspect has been arrested in the shooting that occurred Monday in the 300 block West First Street.

Around 5 p.m., Rachel Likes, 26, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver seat of her vehicle. Likes was treated at the scene and then taken to Cottage Emergency Room where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation lead to the arrest of a suspect, Maquesha S. Ramey, 26. Ramey is charged with murder and she is currently being held at the Knox County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

The Galesburg Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Illinois State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI TOC West Task Force, and the Knoxville Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151, or the Galesburg area Crime Stoppers by phone at (309) 344-0044 or by text at 274637 with keyword “Galesburg” followed by the tip.