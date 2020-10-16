Victim in fatal Davenport crash identified

Emergency crews tend to a motorcycle and car accident at Harrison and Columbia Streets in Davenport on October 14, 2020 (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Davenport police have identified the victim killed Wednesday in a fatal crash as Steven R. Lamb, 64, of Rock Island.

The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. at Harrison Street and Columbia Avenue, where Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS were on the scene.

A Chevrolet passenger car was headed south on Harrison Street in the second lane from the west, a news release says. The car made an abrupt lane change into the western-most lane of Harrison Street, striking a motorcyclist with its front corner.

The motorcycle was headed south on Harrison Street in this western-most lane of travel when the car struck it, and the motorcyclist lost control.

The motorcyclist “separated from the motorcycle” and suffered fatal injuries.

A witness said the fatal accident started after another accident that involved three cars. A car from the first accident was leaving the scene when it pulled out in front of the motorcycle on Harrison Street.