UPDATE, April 23, 1 p.m.: The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased man in this case as William Amos Talbot, 71, of Davenport, an acquaintance of the man arrested.

EARLIER: A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes regarding a death in Muscatine.

On Thursday, shortly after 11 p.m., Muscatine County Joint Communications (MUSCOM) received a call of a disturbance at Fairport Rec Area, 3284 Highway 22, Muscatine. A deputy responded to the area, but was unable to locate anything at the time, according to a Friday release.

On Friday, about 12:06 a.m., a woman called MUSCOM to report a man was missing from Fairport Rec Area. Deputies responded and determined this was related to the earlier call.

At about 12:23 a.m., a Montpelier resident contacted MUSCOM to report a man had shown up at their residence. Deputies responded and identified the man as Joshua Scott Peters, 36, of Davenport.

It was determined through the investigation that Peters operated the vehicle with the missing man inside and an accident had occurred, according to the release.

Muscatine County Search and Rescue found the vehicle just south of the boat ramp at Clarks Ferry Recreational Area in Montpelier submerged in the Mississippi. The vehicle was recovered and William Talbot, 71, who had been missing for two days, was was found deceased inside the vehicle.

Talbot’s daughter, who identified Talbot as the deceased man, told Local 4 News that Peters is her sister’s boyfriend.

As a result of the investigation, Peters was arrested and charged with the following:

Homicide by vehicle – Class B felony

Death or personal injuries – Class D felony

Theft 1 st degree – Class C felony

degree – Class C felony Driving while barred.

Peters is being held in Muscatine County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Muscatine County Search and Rescue, Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Midtown Towing.