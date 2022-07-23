Rock Island Police continue to investigate an incident in which a man was shot late Friday.

About 11:15 p.m. Friday, Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1200 block of 12th Avenue for a report of gunfire and an injured person, a news release says.

Officers found a 33-year-old man with serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the release says. He was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health – Trinity for medical treatment.

No other injuries or property damage were reported. The Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.