Victim shot in 1100 block of 18th Avenue, Rock Island

Police marked a scene with crime tape on the 1100 block of 18th Avenue, Rock Island, where a victim was shot shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police could be overheard discussing a victim being transported to a Trinity hospital. No details about the victim were available late Sunday.

Police, who remained on the scene for less than an hour before responding to an armed-robbery call at a nearby Domino’s pizza, searched the area, including an alley and the garage of a house, for shells and other evidence.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene, and will provide details when they are available.

