Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Victoria Viren was named the winner of the Quad Cities portion of the contest Friday on Local 4 News This Morning. She’ll head to New York City later this month and attend the Mel Robbins Show with other local winners. Mel will name one of them the national winner on the show.

Meet all four of our finalists here: Remarkable Women.