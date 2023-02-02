If you’re looking for a fun way to raise funds for charity while getting exercise and enjoying adult beverages, the annual Quad Cities Red Dress Run might be just the thing for you. Over the past 11 years, they’ve raised over $70,000 for local charities, including Clock, Inc, Dress for Success, and Friendly House. Organizer Rachel Weed stopped by Local 4 to talk about this year’s race and how you can get involved

