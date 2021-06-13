Video showcases Downtown Quad Cities and regional collaboration

Visit Quad Cities has launched its new “Bring It QC” initiative

A new regional video project is shining the spotlight on Downtown Quad Cities and all they have to offer residents and visitors alike.

The fast-paced short video promotes the vibrancy, fun and uniqueness of Quad-City downtowns with scenes from their signature events and festivals, venues and their businesses, a news release says.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/ojBA-4sDgcg

The video features seven cities, which were coordinated by Downtown Bettendorf Organization, Downtown Davenport Partnership, East Moline Main Street, City of LeClaire, Moline Centre, Development Association of Rock Island, Silvis Main Street. The combined effort was also a collaboration with Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities.

“This video is the result of forward-thinking cooperation,” said Kyle Carter, the Chamber’s vice president of placemaking. “It helps to share the flavor and individuality each downtown has to offer.”

The video marks another cooperative project for the downtowns. Over the past two years, regional downtown leaders have met to discuss everything from development best-practices to housing studies and event coordination.

The messaging tells it all: “Visit Downtown Quad Cities, an experience for everyone. Eat. Play. Shop. Stay.”

The video was produced by the Quad Cities Chamber and dphilms.