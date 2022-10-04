The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop in Rock Falls, IL from August 31-September 4, 2023. The wall will be on display at the RB&W District Park, 201 E. Second in Rock Falls. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall stands five feet tall at the center, covers almost 300 feet from end to end and has 58,272 names inscribed on its surface. Its purpose is to help heal and rekindle friendships and allow people the opportunity to honor loved ones in their hometown who may not be able to make the trip to Washington to see the original Wall. This event is designed to serve as a reminder of the great sacrifices made and honor those who served in Vietnam, including POW/MIA veterans.

More information will be available in the months ahead, including details about the arrival of the wall and ceremonies and activities. Volunteers are needed to plan these events. Anyone who would like to volunteer should contact the Rock Falls Tourism at (815) 622-1106. Visit their Facebook page and website for more details.