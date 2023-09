A traveling memorial that honors Vietnam War veterans is on display in Rock Falls.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall carries the names of more than 58,000 men and women, and it spans almost 300 feet and stands six feet tall. The wall gives people the opportunity to honor friends and family who might not be able to make the trip to Washington D.C. to see the permanent memorial. The wall will be on display until Monday, September 4 at 8:00 a.m.

