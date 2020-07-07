Vietnam veteran rescued on Mississippi River

Vietnam Veteran Charles Cox had a scare on the Mississippi River Tuesday afternoon. His boat died and he found himself drifting toward a construction site. He spoke with Local 4 Photojournalist Mike Colon exclusively about what he was thinking as his boat went under a barge.

Bettendorf crews were able to lead the rescue team. It took them about 15 minutes to complete the rescue.

“Oh yeah, I’m happy,” said Cox. “I thanked all of them for getting me out of that place.”

Cox said the boat’s five-year warranty expired yesterday. He has been boating on the Mississippi River for roughly 60 years.