The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs/Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy will have a presentation of a service member’s dog tag recently discovered in Vietnam

The ceremony will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the home, 1707 N. 12th St., Vietnam War Memorial. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be at Smith Hall. Parking is available next to Lake Illinois.

Masks and social distancing are required. If the program is moved indoors, COVID-19 testing is recommended and provided on-site.



Fifty-four years after U. S. Marine Corps Corporal David Gary Redenius made the ultimate sacrifice for his nation, his dog tag will be returned to his sisters Carolyne Redenius and Beverly Warning it was found by Canadian educator and tourist Christian Dumont, a news release says.

Redenius, from Hancock County, served in the 3rd Marine Division, 1st Battalion, 9th Marines, “Charlie” Company. He lost his life at Khe Sanh SW of Hill 689 on April 16, 1968, at the age of 20. He is the recipient of the Purple Heart. His remains were returned to his family in Quincy, where he was laid to rest, the release says.

The efforts of this unit, referred to as the “Walking Dead,” earned its place in Marine Corps history, the relese says.

On a visit to Vietnam 54 years later, Christian Dumont discovered a dog tag in the dust of Hill 689. His research revealed that Corporal Redenius was from Hancock County, Illinois, the release says. Dumont reached out to the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) where Veterans Service Officer Curtis Davis (recently retired) located Corporal Redenius’ sister Caroline Redenius.

“Mr. Dumont’s gesture of returning a part of Corporal Redenius home to his family is an amazing display of determination and recognition of its meaning to his family,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince. “We honor Corporal Redenius’ service and sacrifice today and are grateful to Ms. Redenius for allowing us to share this special moment with others so that we can properly recognize our Vietnam veterans.”