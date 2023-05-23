Graduation season is here and for two local residents, it was a time to take part in a ceremony they put off for nearly 50 years.

This past Sunday, Frank Iliff and Kenney Schnedler joined the Muscatine High School Class of 2023 to walk for their diplomas at the school’s graduation ceremony. Iliff and Schnedler were already serving in Vietnam when the rest of their classmates graduated. Recently, the Veteran’s Service Officer discovered that both men had never walked for their diplomas and wanted to make sure they had that experience.

The reaction on Sunday was vastly different than his original welcome home, says Iliff. “My experience coming back home was not to be honored in front of this crowd of students and parents and grandparents. It was really quite a deal.” Iliff served three tours in Vietnam on a Navy ship. These days, he heads the Muscatine chapter of Rebuilding Together, a volunteer group that helps refurbish homes and build wheelchair ramps.