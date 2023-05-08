Before the storms came, it was a beautiful Sunday.

The water is starting to recede.

People took to the Davenport Skybridge to get a good view.

River Drive still has quite a bit of water, but we’re starting to see the tops of the chairs in the distance at the bandshell.

The buildings in LeClaire Park are still surrounded by water.

And River Drive looking at Main Street is starting to dry out a bit.

The water is going down about half a foot a day.

It will be roughly next weekend before the river is back under flood stage of 15 feet.

Watch the video above to see the views.