Watch Jupiter and Saturn parade through the southern skies September 26 at Star Night!

The public is invited to the viewing event at Black Hawk College East Campus. Setup is at 7:00 p.m., and viewing will be at 8:00 p.m. in the field below the Ag Arena. Some of the college’s telescopes will be set up for public viewing, and attendees are welcome to bring their own telescopes. In the event of cloudy skies, the event will be canceled.

