Vigil for Trudy Appleby moves online, moves many

Every year family and friends gather to remember Trudy Appleby with a candlelight vigil. This year organizers decided to move the vigil to online, asking people to post their tributes on Facebook.

Kelly Carlson, the organizer for the vigil, lives in the neighborhood that Appleby was taken from, and gave her own tribute from the nearby church parking lot.

“There’s other people out there that know what happened to her and somebody needs to speak up, because she was a real person, she was a little girl,” Carlson said. “A sweet little girl who left her home one morning, with people she knew and people that she trusted, to do something fun for a day, anticipating to come back home later that afternoon. And that is not what happened to her.”

You can see the online candlelight vigils here, on the Missing Trudy Appleby Facebook page.