A vigil tonight shined the light on the disappearance of Trudy Appleby on this day 23 years ago.

She was 11 years old at the time.

Those in attendance watched a documentary called “Waiting For Trudy” as well as held a prayer and candlelight vigil.

Investigators and the Appleby family continue to get new information about this case and hope to find answers soon.

In January detectives seized a boat in connection to the disappearance.