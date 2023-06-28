A month ago, part of the apartment building called The Davenport partially collapsed in downtown Davenport, killing three people who lived there.

Ahead of the Davenport City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, a candlelight vigil was held to remember people who were impacted by the tragedy.

Community members and loved ones gathered for the vigil, where loved ones remembered Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien. Wednesday marks exactly one month since the partial collapse.

The City of Davenport confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

Meanwhile, City of Davenport officials have ordered the evacuation of another building owned by landlord Andrew Wold, who owns The Davenport.

Earlier, city officials ordered the evacuation of a building in the Village of East Davenport that Wold owns. On Tuesday, inspectors issued a vacate notice for a building on Jersey Ridge Road in the Village of East Davenport, the second Wold-owned building to be evacuated since the partial collapse of The Davenport.

Tenants have a month remove their belongings.