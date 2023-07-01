Before the City Council Committee of the Whole meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a candlelight vigil protest will begin at 4:30 p.m. at 4th and Harrison Streets near City Hall, according to a Facebook post.

“We will have candles lit and we will protest so people in the area see and hear us united and peaceful,” the post says. “We will also meet after to make a complaint.”

Violence of any kind will not be tolerated, the post says.

The City of Davenport confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

On May 28, part of the apartment building called The Davenport partially collapsed in downtown Davenport, killing three people who lived there.

This will be the second recent organized candlelight vigil to remember people who were impacted by the tragedy that killed Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien.