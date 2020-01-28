Village Inn in Clinton closes: Parent company files bankruptcy

A popular restaurant in Clinton closed its doors unexpectedly.

Village Inn closed more than two dozen locations across the country after the parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week.

A company spokesperson tells Local 4 News “American Blue Ribbon Holdings” will try to restructure.



“I’m just sorry to hear this news. It’s sad news for me, and a lot of people in Clinton. People are really going to miss it. I don’t understand them closing,” says Clinton resident, Darlene Kauffman.

Local 4 News reached out to the corporate office, they sent us a statement via email.

“After very careful consideration, we have made the tough but necessary decision to discontinue operations at this location,” said a Village Inn spokesman. “This is never an easy decision to make and one driven by many business factors. It is important to note that all employees who desire to stay with the company will be relocated to another location in the market or will be provided a severance package. Village Inn thanks our loyal guests for their friendship and patronage over the years, and we invite them to join us at one of our many other area locations where they will enjoy the same friendly service and great-tasting food.”

There are no plans to discontinue operations at the other locations in the area.