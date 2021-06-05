Village of a Thousand Elders, 6 cities will renew covenant in Runners Park, East Moline

The Village of a Thousand Elders and six Illinois cities (East Moline, Hampton, Milan, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis) will host a Covenant Renewal at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Runners Park in East Moline.

Community leaders and The Village of a Thousand Elders have had a covenant in place since 2017, a news release says. The covenant between the leaders in these communities and all those signing will reaffirm their commitment to setting aside bias and assumptions in an effort to avoid racial bias and to strengthen respect and trust within the community.

City mayors, law enforcement, school superintendents and The Village of a Thousand Elders represent the community. Community residents are invited.

The theme of this year’s covenant signing is “Don’t Assume, Verify.”

The covenant was due for renewal in 2020 but was delayed because they COVID-19 pandemic.

A Village of a Thousand Elders is a local non-profit organization that focuses on building positive relationships between the community and public-service departments.