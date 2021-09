A boil order for Cambridge has been lifted as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Because of work on the interior of the water tower, the village had previously issued a boil order. During the work process, Cambridge supplied water through wells and lift pumps. Issues such as water main breaks and power outages dropped the system to under 20 lbs. of pressure, which then called for the boil order.

The Village of Cambridge’s website issued a news release about the lifting of the boil order.