The Village of East Davenport Wine Walk is celebrating 11 years.

With a $25 cash donation, you’ll get a wristband, a commemorative 2021 Wine Walk wine glass and a map of more than 25 participating businesses.

The wine-tasting event winds throughout the East Village and features three outdoor tents at the International Fire Museum, Lagomarcino’s and in front of the Village Theater.

Five bands will be playing live music.

More information is available by clicking here.