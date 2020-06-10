Village of Milan has started distributing their $50,000 loan to businesses

The Village of Milan has already started distributing their $50,000 loan to business owners who applied for the program, as of Tuesday 12 loans have been approved.



The loans are either forgivable or have to be paid back at zero percent interest, depending on certain criteria.



Greg Hiner is the owner of Legends Corner Bar and Grill and just like many places they were affected by the pandemic.



They were able to survive since they qualified for one of the 20 loans that the Village of Milan gave out to businesses.

“It was very very helpful because it allowed us to add some tables to our patio since at this point in time we cannot have anybody eating inside so the use of our patio became critical for our survival,” said Hiner.

Some of the businesses receiving relief are hair salons and restaurants.

“We have a total of 20 and a total of $50,000 so we’re trying to get the money out as fast as we can and help out businesses that are in need,” said Mayor Duane Dawson

To recieve the forgivable loan businesses must apply to the Federal Check Protection Program first.

“So they have to apply to those PPP funds before they can apply to our program our goal being encourage as many Milan businesses to go after PPP funds as possible so we bring those federal dollars back into our community, said Mark Hunt, Milan Finance and Economic Development Director

As for Hiner he hopes things will get better

Support system of both the Village of Milan and our customers have been fantastic so it’s allowed us navigate through these and hopefully better times are coming soon,” said Hiner.

The 8 remaining loans will be handed out in the next few days.