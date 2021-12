The Village of Walnut, Ill., has declared a snow emergency beginning at noon Saturday, ending at 1 p.m. Sunday.

According to a news release from the village, “It shall be unlawful to park any vehicle on any public street in the village (i) at any time within 12 hours after a snowfall of three inches or more has occurred, or (ii) after declaration of a snow emergency.”

Vehicles include trailers, flatbeds, detachable campers, mobile homes and other towed property, the release says.