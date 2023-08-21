Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora A. Villarreal has announced her candidacy for reelection in the upcoming 2024 election.

During Villarreal’s tenure, her office successfully prosecuted numerous high-profile cases, including homicides, gun violence and corruption, all during the Covid pandemic which caused court shutdowns nationwide and an increase in violent crime. She has reduced a backlog of approximately 5,000 cases since 2020; obtained convictions of dozens of homicide defendants, including 17 in 2023 alone, and contributed to a reduction in overall crime in the county over the past two years. During Villarreal’s time as State’s Attorney, the office has implemented programs and operations to manage digital evidence, maintain accurate case records, increase transparency, improve police relations and address the underlying causes of criminal behavior. Efforts to modernize the office and implement digital filing has saved county taxpayers over $20,000 each year since her term began.

Villarreal is an active member of LULAC 5285, the Rock Island NAACP, board member for the Rock Island County Child Advocacy, board member for the Illinois Chapter of Fight Crime, Invest in Kids, National District Attorney Association speaker, board member for the Prosecutor Well-Being Committee and a member of the Illinois State’s Attorney Association Legislative Committee.

“I am honored to have served the citizens of Rock Island County as State’s Attorney, and I’m excited to continue the tremendous efforts and work my office has already begun,” said Villarreal. Her reelection campaign will focus on modernizing the legal system since the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementing the recently enacted Safe-T Act.

Villarreal will be at the Laborers Local 309 Hall, 2835 Seventh Avenue in Rock Island on Tuesday, August 22nd from 5-7 p.m. to make her announcement.

For more information about Villarreal’s reelection campaign, email DoravillaSA@gmail.com or visit her Facebook or Instagram pages.