The Vince Jetter Community Center, Clinton, was awarded an American Water Charitable Foundation 2023 Water and Environment grant in the amount of $16,000, focusing on under-served youth water recreation, conservation and environmental education, a news release says.

The Vince Jetter Community Center is one of 23 grantee organizations in 11 states across the nation.

According to Tamra Jetter, director of the Vince Jetter Community Center:

“We are grateful and excited to be awarded this grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation so that we may offer educational and enriching events and programs for youth in Clinton, as begun by my Uncle Vince Jetter 30 years ago. This grant will help us break down barriers that many under-served teens experience, such as transportation, income limitations, discrimination, and access to healthy food choices. Increasing opportunities to spend time in the outdoors, developing awareness of water resources, safety around water, conservation, and the natural beauty all around us on the Mississippi River by participating in programs with experienced mentors and guides will benefit teens tremendously.”

“Plans include field trips to Rock Creek Eco-Center, area watersheds and water parks, cookouts and events in Clinton Park, ecological programs, mentoring, water-based recreation, adding hydroponics and expanding Margaret’s Gardens, providing swim passes and lessons at the Clinton municipal pool for families who otherwise cannot afford them, and neighborhood beautification,” she said. “These are programs which will positively impact teens for years to come.”

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and aims to support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water’s commitment to ESG, as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation remains committed to participating and investing in organizations and programs that benefit the diverse communities served by American Water,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to further American Water’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and strong partner in the community.”

About the Vince Jetter Community Center

The Vince Jetter Community Center has a commitment to inspiring positive neighborhood solutions. By empowering individuals, families and groups, and changing lives, we strive to make Clinton a better place by creating a safe, nonviolent, nurturing place for Clinton’s youth and their families to grow.

Its vision is promoting equality, equity and diversity for all.

Unlike most other nonprofits in Clinton County, VJCC is organized and led totally by volunteers, Jetter family members and friends devoted to the mission of keeping unity in community begun 30 years ago by Vince Jetter, who founded the VJCC in 1992 and Youth for a Safe Non-Violent Community program in 1993.

Vince was a member of the Clinton Substance Abuse Council, Voices of Diversity, Community Response Issues Task Force, Character Counts Program, Clinton Peace Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, New Directions Board, 4-H Club, 21st Century after school program, NAACP, Health Advisory Council, Clinton County Against Child Abuse, Youth Advisory Council, Bethel A.M.E. Steward Board.

After his death in 2006, his sister Dina White took over leadership of the VJCC until 2017. Dina continues to serve as a tremendous inspiration and role model for the family.

Four generations of Jetter family members and friends coordinate VJCC events, offering a rich variety of educational and life experiences to the Clinton area. They also volunteer with community programs including Symphony of Lights, Juneteenth, Peace Soup, Police Night Out, Black History programs, dog park cleanup, youth sports and Discovery Center.

The Vince Jetter Community Center Board is committed to respecting differences, acknowledging individuality and amplifying all voices.