Vinson H. Jetter Community Center hands out free school supplies

Hundreds of kids from Clinton will start off the school year with new supplies thanks to a non-profit.



Vinson H. Jetter Community Center held their annual back to school event at Clinton Park Sunday afternoon.



Tamra Jetter is the vice president and said for the past 28 years Vinson H. Jetter Community Center has been helping kids from Clinton County, Jetter passed away in 2006 and now his family continues his legacy.



“He’s deceased and we carried it on there’s a need and we’re going to be there to help you know meet those needs for people in the community,” said Jetter. “We do have a need here in the Clinton Community for school supplies.”



Fifth grader Jordan Ebeburnette said she’s glad to see people helping those in need.



“It feels really good to know that people really care about helping other people,” said Ebeburnette.

Vinson H. Jetter Community Center is currently working on having after school activities for students.