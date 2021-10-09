Vintage car show has a heart for children with heart defects

A huge fundraiser took place at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Saturday for children with heart defects.

Iron Invasion partnered with Helping Hannah’s Heart Foundation — an organization that helps families with the financial burden that comes from having a child living with congenital heart defects — for a vintage car show.

“It’s just a real special way for me to get together with all of my Gearhead family,” said one attendee. “This motor family … they come from all over. This guy right here is from Chicago, and you see another guy from Indianapolis. We all get together in one location and have a really good time.”

Iron Invasion is a national hot rod and custom car show.

100% of the proceeds from the event will go toward families of kids with heart defects.