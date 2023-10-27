Viola Boyz Demo Promotors will host a Halloween Havoc Demolition Derby at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, a news release says.

The End of the Season Multi-County Rule Demolition Derby will include “Trick or Treating on the Track” at 2:45 p.m. with the demolition derby drivers handing out candy to the kids. Kids are encouraged to bring a bag or bucket, wear their Halloween costumes and get pictures and autographs of their favorite drivers.

A Power Wheel Demo for kids ages 3-10 will be held on the track after trick-or-treat and before the National Anthem and show begins. Youth participating can decorate their power wheels and wear costumes. All must wear a helmet (bike helmets are acceptable.)

Food and beverages will be available both in the grandstand and at the infield food stand during the event.

Joe Anderson Announcing will keep the fans entertained in the stands with music and play-by-play action during the show.

Payouts and trophies will start at 3 p.m. with multiple classes of demolition derby to be run. Pits open at noon for car inspection at Gate 1. Pit admission passes are $30.

Driver registration is $50, which includes a pit pass.

The grandstand will open at 2 p.m. to the public. Grandstand admission will be $15 for adults, and ages 5-10 is $10. Ages 5 and younger will be admitted free.

For more information, visit here.