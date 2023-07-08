Viola Boyz Demo Promotors will hold the Annual Demolition Derby in the Grandstand at the Mercer County Fair in Aledo at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, a news release says.

Drivers will compete against each other in multiple classes for trophies, guaranteed payouts, bragging rights and points in the 2023 Viola Boyz Demo Promotors Points Series. An annual fan favorite contest will be held again this year for the crowd to decide who will be awarded the best decorated demo car.

(Viola Boyz)

Classes to be held during the Mercer County Fair Demolition Derby include Power Wheels for Kids, Youth Compact Class (ages 18 & under), Light Weld Full Size, Bonestock Full Size, Turn Key Compacts, Light Weld Compacts and Mini Van/SUV/Mini Trucks.

The Power Wheel Demolition Derby for Kids will be held for ages 3-10 before the demolition derby begins on the track in front of the grandstand. Kids are invited to bring their power wheels and a helmet. Trophies will be awarded to all participants.

For Mercer County Fair Demolition Derby Event information, visit here.

For 2023 Viola Boyz Demo Promotors Demolition Derby Car building/rule questions, visit the files tab here.