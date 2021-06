Viola Boyz Demo Promotors has expanded and now hosts Friday night competitive go-kart racing in Viola, Ill.

Kart racing includes a newly built 1/8 mile banked dirt track that attracts racers from all over the area.

Viola Boyz recently hosted Midwest Mayhem at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds and will now head to the Henry County Fair on June 26 in Cambridge, Ill.

For more information, visit the Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway Facebook page.

Promotors are Rick Dobbels and Chad Kinsey