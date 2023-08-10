Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway will host the 2023 Summer Nationals Race on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12.

Take a drive on a back road just outside of Viola, and you will find a 1/8-mile banked clay dirt track in the middle of rolling hills and cornfields that has made a big name for itself in just three short years, a news release says. The speedway is at 686 240th St., Viola.

Summer Nationals is one of the biggest races of the season that pulls in drivers from all over the United States showcasing their driving talents in multiple classes of kart racing action from Rookie Classes to 500 Wing.

Friday racing action starts at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday racing action begins at 4 p.m. Spectator admission is $10 per day. A pit pass is $20 per day or $40 for the weekend.

Bleacher seating is available or you can bring your own chair.

Hannah’s Snack Shack will be open to sell hot food and cold drinks all day and night both days of racing. For more information, visit here.