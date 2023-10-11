Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway will hold a Fall Spectacular Race on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the speedway, a news release says. This is the final race of the season to be held at the speedway, 686 240th St., Viola.

(contributed photo)

The evening will be filled with kart racing and will include:

A Trick or Treat Trailer Hop in the pits starting at 4 p.m. Participating drivers and pit crews will hand out candy to kids, who are encouraged to bring a bag or bucket and wear costumes.

An R/C car race will be run during the event, with any type of R/C car you bring. One race will be held on the speedway track.

A youth power wheel race will be held during the event on the speedway track for ages 3-10. Kids must provide their own power wheel and must wear a helmet.

Multiple classes of kart racing will begin at 5 p.m. with hot laps. Drivers of all ages will race for money. Trophies and sets of Maxxis Tires will be awarded in certain classes.

For more information, visit here. Hannah’s Snack Shack will be open and ready to serve the public.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Admission is $10 for spectator pit passes. Driver registration is $40.