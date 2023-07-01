Viola Boyz Demo Promotors have set the 2023 Night of Destruction at the Mercer County Fair in Aledo, Ill.

Racing and destruction return to the grandstand at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

Four- and six-cylinder racers will compete for a guaranteed payout while giving the fans the exciting bomber car racing experience they miss seeing on their home track.

School bus races and a school bus demolition derby, sponsored by D&T Cores & Salvage, will race around the track, hitting extreme speed limits before colliding together fighting for the guaranteed payout.

The highly anticipated trailer races will again take the track in whatever way, shape or form the extreme drivers think up in trying to put on a show for the fans and to win the guaranteed payout.

For more information, text Chad Kinsey, 309-737-8736.

