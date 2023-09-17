Viola Boyz Demolition Derby Promotors will present a Bash in the Boonies Demolition Derby Saturday, Sept. 23, Viola Boyz Backroad Speedway, 686 240th St., Viola.

For more information, visit here.

A Power Wheels Demo for Kids will be held with trophies awarded before the first class of the demolition derby begins. Ages 3-10 are welcome to participate. Participants must bring their own power wheels.

Pits open at 3 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. with the Power Wheels Demo for Kids. General admission is $15 for adults, $10 for 5-12 and under 5 is free. Bleacher seating is available or you can bring your own chair.

Pit passes are $30. Driver registration is $50 and includes a pit pass. Hannah’s Snack Shack will be open serving food and beverages during the event.