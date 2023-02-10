Hundreds of millions of people around the world are expected to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some people just pay attention to the commercials.

Nick Jonas, Serena Williams and Brian Cox are among the famous faces you’ll see.

One commercial getting a lot of interest features a family from Viola, Illinois. Chad Bell and his family are in a secret spot for the Illinois farm family’s 96-percent campaign.

“I’m just a farmer,” Bell said. “I’m just glad to represent all of illinois farmers in this campaign. We want to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers and this is taking the first step of helping consumers be aware that 96% of all Illinois farms are family owned and operated.”

A campaign built in response to a recent poll showing consumers believe that only 47% of Illinois farms are family-owned and operated. The remaining 53% by large corporations. This perspective shocked the Illinois Farm Families coalition and they decided to take action.

“We just decided that this is the year,” said Lindsay Mitchell of the Illinois Corn Growers Association. “We’re trying to make this the year of the farmer and we’re really trying to re-introduce ourselves to the people that live in Illinois that are interested to know who is growing their food.”

This yearlong campaign will feature 25 families.

“This commercial is actually the first in a series of five,” Mitchell said. “As we unveil the campaign throughout the year, you’re going to see other opportunities to pose farm families against corportations in fun and new ways, unexpected ways.”

A little sneak peak into Sunday’s commercial? Well, their family dog will hold down the HR department because who better than to sniff out trouble looming around the bins. Also with lead roles in procurement and operations, Chad hopes to set an example for his 7th generation kids to follow in their footsteps.

“That’s what I told my daughter this morning when I was taking her to a doctor’s appointment,” Bell said. “I asked her if she was excited to be on TV and she said, ‘No.’ And I said, ‘Why not?’ and she said, ‘Well, I’m a little nervous and camera shy,’ and I said, ‘That’s fine, you know 20 years down the road you’ll realize how monumental this moment was for not only you but your family and local community.’ I’m a family farm, I represent family farmers, I’m just an average guy with a family at home. And I just happen to farm.”