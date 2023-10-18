Tractor Supply Company has announced the 146 recipients – including Sandra Avila from Viola – of its inaugural FFA Future Leaders Scholarship, a news release says.

In partnership with the National FFA Organization, Tractor Supply Company Foundation established the scholarship in 2022 with a $5 million commitment over the next five years, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind, according to the release.

The 146 FFA Future Leaders scholars represent 38 states and a wide range of backgrounds and academic interests.

Avila was awarded a $5,000 scholarship and will attend Black Hawk College to study agricultural business management.

For more information about Tractor Supply Company, visit here.