Violence among QC youth escalates in recent months

Jamon Winfrey, a 14-year-old from Davenport who was killed in last Wednesday’s shooting incident, is just one of several kids who have died from violence in the Quad Cities within the past couple of months.

In December, Dylan McCalester was involved in a collision near 42nd Avenue and 6th Street in Rock Island.

Police found the 16-year-old in the driver’s seat of one of the cars after he was shot.

McCalester was a sophomore at Sherrard High School.

Authorities want 21-year-old Darvion Lard for first-degree murder in connection with that death.

Crime Stoppers offers a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Police say 14-year-old Lyric Stewart, of Rock Island, was stabbed to death during a fight at a home on New Year’s Eve.

She was a ninth-grader at Rock Island High School.

18-year-old Jimena Jinez is charged with first-degree murder in this death and remains in jail on $1.5 million bond.