Virtual anti-bullying walk set for this weekend

A virtual anti-bullying race is set for this weekend.

QC United started the Pete the Purple Bull effort to bring positive programming to students in the area. Pete encourages them to be kind. The annual 5K race will be different this year.

People will run on their own schedule. Kim Riley, the campaign founder, hopes the event gets people to respect each other.

“We called the race Pete’s Humane Race just because of the times and the need to remind everybody that we are one race. We should be supporting each other and helping each other out,” she said. To find more information about the organization and register for the event, click the link here.