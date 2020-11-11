Virtual art auction to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter

The Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter is hosting its 10th annual Memories in the Making Art Auction and program via Facebook live on Thursday, November 12.

The event features art work created by individuals living with Alzheimer’s or dementia in the Memories in the Making Art Therapy program that are available to be bid on during the auction.

In addition to the auction, stories about the special paintings will be presented in the program.

The proceeds raised from the auction support research, programs, and resources for Iowans affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia.

To be able to bid on the art work, register for free at this website.

The auction and program will be streamed live on the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter Facebook page on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Making Art Therapy program helps those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia that have lost the ability to use words express their thoughts and emotions and share memories through painting with watercolors.