Virtual class teaches ways to cope with isolation during COVID-19

Feelings of isolation, stress and loneliness are happening more during the pandemic due to the hardships many are experiencing due to COVID-19.

One local agency is supporting Iowans through this hard time.

Life Connections Peer Recovery Services in DeWitt hosts a weekly class to teach coping skills to those who are struggling mentally.

The meetings happen via zoom every Wednesday and are available to anyone that needs them.

Todd Noack, the class coordinator and executive director for the organization, said he hopes these meetings help people cope during this hard time.

“Using something like this still gets you socially engaged with others, and helps you come up with different ways that you can support yourself,” Noack said. “Not just with your own ideas, but ideas of others involved in the group. “

To register for the class, click the link here. The class is available to the first 12 individuals that register.

The classes will take place every Wednesday until December 31.