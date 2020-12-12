Virtual job fair set to fill more than 175 positions for divvyDOSE

The full-service phamarcy divvyDOSE, part of the pharmacy-care services organization OptumRx and one of the Optum companies of UnitedHealth Group, will host a virtual job fair to fill more than
175 combined pharmacy support services, pharmacy technician, customer support,
operations management, finance, analytics, inside sales and technology positions.

Jobs range from entry-level to professional positions and include onsite and remote-working
opportunities, a news release says. The new positions will support the needs of a growing member and client base.

The virtual job fair will be 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at https://uhg.co/da56k

Candidates are encouraged to register online to learn more about the openings before the job fair.

The divvyDOSE pharmacy patients with chronic illness get their medicines delivered in pre-sorted packages. The positions will be based at divvyDOSE, 1300 River Drive, Moline.

