It’s become more and more high tech to learn the ins and outs of working as a police officer in stressful situations.

Special tools are being used at Carl Sandburg College, as a $100,000 grant last year was used to buy the Apex Officer Pro Training System, a virtual reality system that gives prospective and current officers exposure to situations they could face on the job.

Local 4’s Jackson Rozinsky takes us into the program as it tests students’ abilities beyond the textbook.