Virtual show-and-tell lets kids talk about their pets

The Rock Island Public Library Children’s Department will host a virtual show-and-tell about pets via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Each participant will have time to share details about their pet, its name, and what makes it special, a news release says.

“Show and tell is a great way for kids to practice verbal skills and language, and pets are always a popular subject,” said Ranell Dennis, Rock Island children’s librarian. “Join us as a family to tell us what you love best about your pet.”

The event is for children in kindergarten through sixth grades and their families. Registration, which is free, is due by noon Wednesday.

A link to the online Zoom meeting will be sent to registered participants. To sign up, visit the library calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-7360.