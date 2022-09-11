Vision Center, P.C. and the City of Muscatine Department of Parks and Recreation have joined forces on a unique project to plant more trees in and around Muscatine. The Vision Center is donating a tree to the Muscatine community with every purchase of their Botaniq eyewear. Botaniq pledges to plant one tree in partnership with One Tree Planted.

“When the rep (Jan) came in with this new line, she explained what Tura was doing with planting a tree for every frame sold,” said Tawnya Strause of Vision Center. “It inspired us to do the same thing for our community. Not only are the glasses unique but the company was wanting to help with replacing trees for our planet and so does Vision Center.”

The first tree planting is scheduled for September 20 inside Riverside Park, with the assistance of Parks and Recreation Park Maintenance Superintendent Nick Gow and Landscape Horticulturist Melissa Baker. One larger tree was purchased to start the program, with 25 saplings purchased from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that will be allowed to grow before being planted on future planting days. The Vision Center has made a two-year commitment to the program, with plans to do another planting in the spring of 2023.

Tura, Inc. is a Manhattan-based optical design house, in business since 1938. Botaniq is one of the brands in its portfolio and frames in the line are made from ISO certified raw materials.