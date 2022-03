Job applicants can visit dozens of employers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the 2022 Career Fair at Black Hawk College.

Applicants are advised to dress professionally and bring plenty of résumés to the event that is free for job seekers and open to the public at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the gym in Building 3.

Job seekers should park in Lot 2 off 34th Avenue. For more information, call BHC Career Services at 309-796-526 or visit here.