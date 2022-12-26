If you or somebody in your family has a wedding planned for 2023, make plans to visit NABE (pronounced Nah-bay), which stands for Not Another Bridal Expo on Saturday, January 7 at the RiverCenter, 136 E. Third Street in Davenport.

NABE isn’t a typical bridal expo. Vendors organize an enormous wedding where engaged couples are the invited guests. Couples get to see vendors offer their services in an authentic wedding setting. The doors open at 3 p.m. and guests can expect everything that takes place at a wedding, including a cocktail hour, grand entrance, dinner, musical/dance performances, prizes and surprises. VIP and Platinum ticket holders can ride the party bus to the after-party, which begins at 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. At the after-party, clients can enjoy a DJ battle, hors d’oeuvres and for Platinum ticket holders, an overnight stay at the end of the event.

Everything offered by vendors at NABE can be found on their website. Tickets range from $65 to $320 and may be purchased here. Tickets range from $65 for general admission to $320 for Platinum access. For more information, visit their Facebook page.