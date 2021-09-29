Visit Niabi Zoo and get a free COVID-19 vaccine too

Kito the rhino rests in the shade at Niabi Zoo.

Niabi Zoo is partnering with the State of Illinois to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Medical professionals will administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the west end of the zoo parking lot.

“A limited number of doses are available, so please register ahead of time to make sure you can receive your shot,” said the zoo in a news release.

